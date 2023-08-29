Target bomb threats: Oak Creek, New Berlin police respond

article

Two Target stores in southeast Wisconsin received bomb threats Tuesday, authorities said.

Oak Creek police said there was a bomb threat, but no evacuation at that location. New Berlin police responded to a bomb threat for the Moorland Road store shortly before 10 a.m.

The Milwaukee Police Department Bomb Squad an investigation of the New Berlin store and determined the scene was safe.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Target told New Berlin police the threat came from a generic email, and similar instances were reported at Target stores across the country. The bomb threat was determined to be fake and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.