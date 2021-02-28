Tandem takeover helps Bay View’s Goodkind ‘weather the winter’

For many bars and restaurants, the winter months bring a dreaded lull. Add the coronavirus pandemic to the mix, and businesses are struggling even more. In Bay View, the concept of paying it forward is helping to lift more than a financial burden. It's lifting spirits, too.

Goodkind is closing in on one-year since shuttering its doors. The bar and restaurant relies heavily on takeout business to pay the bills -- until a unique opportunity this weekend came calling.

"It’s been a really wild ride, but we’re still here, still hanging on," said Katie Rose, co-owner of Goodkind.

On the corner of Wentworth and Potter, hanging on hasn't been easy.

"The bills don’t stop," said Rose.

Advertisement

That's why Rose says a recent call from a friendly face in the industry came as a relief. The proposition -- a The Tandem takeover at Goodkind -- was welcomed with open arms.

"My staff and I donate our time," said Caitlin Cullen, Tandem chef and owner. "We purchase all the food and cook it all and every dollar of the sale goes directly to Goodkind to help them kind of weather the winter."

Since March, Cullen has been pouring her resources into making meals for those in need, but while her restaurant is closed, customers will still come knocking.

"Everybody wants fried chicken," said Cullen. "That’s kind of what we’re known for."

On Saturday and Sunday's pop-up menu was a family-style meal -- 10 pieces of fried chicken and three sides.

"It sells out really fast, usually in an hour or two, and it’s all pre-order," said Cullen.

Over two nights, about 120 meals were sold, giving fans of The Tandem their fix.

"It’s a blessing, definitely a blessing," said Demetri Hollimon, Tandem employee.

The money made will help keep another restaurant afloat.

"It really lifts our spirits and keeps us going," said Rose.

Rose said the weekend's profits will cover one month of rent and utilities. In the meantime, she and her team are also paying it forward. They've been teaming up with Tandem to make meals for those in need.

Cullen has partnered with the City of Milwaukee and using Federal CARES Act dollars, The Tandem staff delivers 2,500 meals per week to those in need. At the start of the pandemic, Cullen and her team were cooking and distributing the meals; however, to meet the demand, she now contracts with about 40 local restaurants, including Goodkind. Those restaurants cook the meals and package them; Cullen’s team picks them up and delivers them across Milwaukee.

"If I can compensate them with funding from the city to make food that’s going to residents that desperately need it, everybody wins for a little while," said Cullen.

Since March, Cullen says their program has provided more than 70,000 meals for individuals struggling to put food on the table. Learn more about the program by visiting their website.