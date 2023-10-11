Tacos and Tequila Festival returning to Franklin Field in June 2024
article
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Tacos and Tequila Festival will return to Franklin Field on June 22, 2024.
Festgoers can secure limited $49 general admission tickets or $129 VIP early bird pricing tickets here.
The lineup includes:
- Ludacris
- Ashanti
- Chamillionaire
- David Banner
- Trick Daddy
- Yung Joc
- Bubba Sparxxx
- Dj Ashton Martin
"We learned a lot from year one and can't wait to bring you the exciting additions of year two. We are limiting capacity for ultimate comfort for our guests, adding more margaritas, providing free off-site shuttle parking, conducting a parking study on the venue to ensure smoother parking systems, and doors open earlier for easier access into the festival," a Facebook post reads.