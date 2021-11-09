Expand / Collapse search

Taco Stop car theft: South Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:45PM
Crime and Public Safety
Two individuals reportedly entered the restaurant, pretended to place an order and stole a set of keys and a wallet that was behind the counter.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating an auto theft that occurred at the Taco Stop on N. Chicago Avenue on Monday, Nov. 8. 

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, two individuals reportedly entered the restaurant, pretended to place an order, and stole a set of keys and a wallet that was behind the counter. Those items belonged to an employee of the restaurant.

Officials say surveillance cameras captured pictures of the persons suspected in this crime. 

A.J. Agiss owns the Taco Stop MKE – and shared the images of the people suspected in the car theft. 

"She saved for four and a half years to be able to purchase her own car," Agiss said.

A.J. Agiss

A.J. Agiss

In his search for help, Agiss went to the police and social media. 

"For you to show up at work and then look and notice that, at a moment’s notice, your belongings are gone. Your car is gone. It’s a horrible feeling," Agiss said.

The burgundy Chevy Trax was the worker's first car – adding to the heartbreak.

"She’s shaken up," Agiss said. 

Agiss hopes the thieves are recognized and caught.

"People aren’t sitting around and taking it. A lot of people are very upset," Agiss said. "If I was them I would think twice. There’s a lot of eyes out there."

Taco Stop MKE in South Milwaukee

Taco Stop MKE in South Milwaukee

Police say they have not made an arrest – and the vehicle has not yet been recovered.

