T-Mobile data breach: Wisconsin alerts consumers impacted

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Consumer
FOX6 News Milwaukee
T-Mobile article

FILE - View of a T-Mobile logo at a storefront on Jan. 13, 2021.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and Attorney General Josh Kaul urge all state residents who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021 to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft.

A news release from the state says on Aug. 17, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach compromising the sensitive personal information of millions of current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers. The breach impacted more than 53 million individuals, including 434,555 Wisconsin residents. Among other categories of impacted information, millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver's license information compromised.

Recently, a large subset of the information compromised in the breach was for sale on the dark web—a hidden portion of the Internet where cyber criminals buy, sell, and track personal information. Many individuals have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them that their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming that impacted individuals are at heightened risk for identity theft.

Anyone who believes they were impacted by the T-Mobile breach should take the following steps to protect themselves:

