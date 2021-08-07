USA Triathlon: Milwaukee's lakefront hosts 6K athletes

The USA Triathlon attracts athletes from all over the world. And with over 6,000 athletes, Saturday's competition was the biggest turnout the organization has ever seen.

And this year, USA Triathlon is happy to be back at one of its favorite venues – Milwaukee.

"It's so awesome, especially after a year of missing races because of COVID. So people are definitely eager to come back to racing and the enthusiasm and excitement is here," said Caryn Maconi, USA Triathlon communications manager.

"It's centrally located so it allows people from all over the U.S. to come and visit," Maconi said. "The local partnerships we have are just so incredible with VISIT Milwaukee and the city of Milwaukee and just the community overall has been so welcoming to us."

Athletes of all ages are competing over the weekend in a brisk swim, bike and run – many just happy to come together again.

"It's not just the competitive environment, it’s the community," said Cleveland Triathlon Club President Eric Gibb. "That’s really what it's really about. So when we lost our training opportunities, it was devastating. And now we’re racing. We’re getting a lot of people. People are racing with 5,000 of their newest friends today on a beautiful course and a beautiful city."

Anyone feeling inspired to join the race has a year to train. USA Triathlon plans to come back to Milwaukee in 2022.