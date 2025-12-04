article

Law enforcement officers are looking for the suspect who caused "significant" damage at Sussex Village Park on Monday night, Dec. 1.

The village said security cameras at the Sussex Civic Center captured a pickup truck driving on Main Street westbound toward the park around 9:10 p.m. That truck then entered the park and drove recklessly through the grounds, causing "significant" landscaping damage. It left the park around 10:10 p.m. and was then spotted on Main Street eastbound.

Initial estimates indicate the damage could total several thousand dollars, according to the village.

The village described the suspect vehicle as a dark, full-size, four-door pickup truck with bright LED lights and black rims. Three or four people were seen inside the vehicle at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information that would help law enforcement identify the owner or operator is asked to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-446-5070 or message the Village of Sussex Facebook page. Anonymous tips are welcome.

