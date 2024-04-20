Sussex man called 911 multiple times, gets probation: 'I am bored'

article

A Sussex man charged after he called 911 five times in one night when there was no emergency has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Court records show 26-year-old Amrinder Singh pleaded guilty to making a false 911 call, and two misdemeanor charges were dismissed. In addition to probation, the court ordered him to undergo anger management counseling.

A criminal complaint states that on Jan. 27, around 7 p.m., a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy was sent to an apartment complex in Sussex for a welfare check. The caller was later identified as Singh, and when the deputy arrived at his apartment, he initially refused to open the door – but eventually opened the door with his hands up. He laughed and said "I'm just messing." When asked why he called 911, Singh said he only wanted to speak with the police because he was bored.

A deputy searched the residence while another deputy talked with Singh. One deputy noticed a broken BB gun on the floor and when asked about it, Singh laughed and said: "Come on guys, I'm just saying I am bored." Singh was counseled about his behavior and issued a citation for misuse of the 911 system.

At 7:17 p.m. as deputies were leaving, Singh again called 911 and asked for law enforcement to respond to his apartment. A deputy went back and, from the parking lot, had a clear view of Singh in his apartment pacing back and forth while holding the remnants of the BB gun. The deputy moved to his squad car, repositioned himself, ordered Singh to the balcony door and to drop the BB gun. Singh put the BB gun down and met deputies in the parking lot with his hands up.

When deputies again explained that his actions were unacceptable, the complaint states Singh again laughed and said: "I'm cool, I'm cool man." Singh was taken out of handcuffs and told to only call 911 if there was an emergency, to which he replied: "Okay, I won't call 911."

At 8:01 p.m. that night, Singh allegedly called 911 again and said deputies stole his vape pen. A deputy spoke to him over the phone, and Singh became belligerent and said an expletive to the deputy. The deputy again reiterated Singh should not call 911 unless there was an emergency, and Singh hung up.

At 8:36 p.m., the complaint alleges Singh called 911 again and said a deputy stole his vape pen. A deputy again spoke to him over the phone, saying he would be getting a citation for misusing the 911 system. Singh said, "I'll see you in court" and hung up the phone.

Prosecutors said Singh called 911 again at 9:13 p.m. and said: "You guys should know what I want." At that point, the deputy went back to Singh's apartment to take him into custody for the repeated false 911 calls.

The deputy arrested Singh at his apartment and, as he was being escorted to the squad car, prosecutors said Singh started to scream and shout vulgar insults at the two deputies. When Singh was put in the squad car, he started headbutting and kicking the windows. The deputies were able to calm him down.

Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

One deputy attempted to take Singh to the Waukesha County Jail. Prosecutors said Singh again started headbutting and kicking the windows. The deputy pulled over on Silver Spring Drive to open the window, so Singh wouldn't be able to break it. Singh kept putting his head out the window and screaming more vulgar insults, and for deputies to shoot him. As Singh was still screaming, people on Silver Spring Drive stopped and started watching what was happening. Singh started screaming "help me" to anyone he could see. One lane of traffic was shut down to keep distance from Singh as he screamed at people. Deputies called for the Waukesha Police Department's restraint van to take Singh to the Waukesha County Jail.

According to Waukesha County Communications, which services most of the county's 911 calls, dispatchers answered 8,900 such calls that had no cause. There were 250,000 total calls answered, of which 83,000 were 911.