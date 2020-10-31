Suspicious death investigation underway in Ozaukee County

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on northbound I-43 at Northwoods Road around 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male that was not struck by a vehicle. The vehicle in question had left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies and the incident is considered suspicious.

OCSO is asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or was driving in the area and heard or saw anything out of the ordinary around that time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Specifically, authorities are interested in any witnesses who may have observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-43 at a high rate of speed immediately after the incident, exited at County Highway H in Port Washington, then traveled back southbound on I-43.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are not releasing any more details at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.