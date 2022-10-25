Wisconsin suspected drunk driver crash in Eau Claire; caught on camera

The Eau Claire Police Department released video on Tuesday, Oct. 25 that shows the moment a suspected drunk driver crashed into multiple vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street on that Saturday morning. The footage shows a car missing a turn and crashing into a vehicle in the road – and moments later, a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot.

Police say everyone involved avoided life-threatening injuries.

Credit: Eau Claire Police Department

Officials say the driver that caused this wreck was arrested for OWI-1st Offense and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. His PBT result was .242.