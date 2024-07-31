Suspected deer-poaching scheme; Fond du Lac County, DNR investigate

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in a potential deer-poaching scheme across different counties.

The sheriff’s office said in mid-July, a tip led a deputy to uncover the potential large-scale scheme. Due to the nature of the offenses involved, the deputy contacted a conservation warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and a joint investigation was initiated.

The range involved covers approximately 200 square miles over Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Washington counties. General boundaries of the area targeted by suspects fall within a perimeter outlined between Campbellsport, Waucousta, Lomira, Theresa, West Bend and Kewaskum.

The sheriff’s office said they believe it might have been occurring over the course of the last year.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

Information can include the following:

Hearing gunshots during overnight hours

Observing a suspicious vehicle shining deer, stopping in the roadway, and/or shooting from a vehicle

Locating dead deer carcasses, on public or private land, with bullet wounds

Observing deer, alive or deceased, with what appear to be gunshot wounds, especially outside of deer hunting season

Any other information that may be relevant to an investigation of this nature

Conservation warden Zachery Feest can be contacted at 262-237-0904 and conservation warden William Hankee can be reached at 920-904-2653.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line by calling 920-906-4777.

The investigation is open and ongoing.