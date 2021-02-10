Police seek to ID suspect following burglary at Sheboygan Christian School

article

Sheboygan police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at Sheboygan Christian School. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, approximately 5’ 07" wearing a baseball hat, hood, mask and gloves. He was also wearing glasses, a blue Nike sweatshirt under a vest, dark pants, blue shoes and was wearing a blue backpack.

We are still looking for the suspect, and additional photos are attached. If anyone has information as to the identity of this burglary suspect, please contact Detective Paul Olsen with the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3188.

Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com, P3 Tips app or 877-283-8436. SPD Case # C21-00592.