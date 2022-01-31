Suspect steals multiple cars during pursuit by Wisconsin troopers

article

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are seeking to locate a suspect who stole three vehicles during a police pursuit that happened late on Sunday, Jan. 30.

On January 30, 2022, at approximately 10:31 PM, a Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol-Northeast Region located a stolen vehicle on Interstate-41 southbound in the area of Breezewood Lane in Winnebago County. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate contact with the operator of the stolen vehicle. The operator failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The vehicle continued on Interstate-41 southbound and exited onto US Highway 45 northbound.

The vehicle continued northbound on US Highway 45 before turning eastbound onto County Road GG. In the area of County Road GG at State Highway 76, the vehicle crashed. After crashing, the operator fled the scene on foot.

While troopers and law enforcement set up a perimeter, the operator stole a second vehicle and attempted to leave the area. A second Trooper located the suspect and attempted to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit ensued, and the suspect crashed a second time in the Town of Winneconne and again fled on foot.

After leaving the second scene, the suspect stole a third vehicle and was able to leave the area. The third vehicle that is still missing is a white 2014 Ford Explorer with Wisconsin license plate 178-HEZ.

Troopers and a Winnebago County K-9 searched the area for evidence to identify the suspect. Both crashed stolen vehicles have been impounded as evidence and will also be utilized to attempt to identify the suspect.

If anyone has information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect involved, you are urged to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol-Northeast Region at 920-929-3700.