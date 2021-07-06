Milwaukee south side accident; driver sought, 3 injured

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an accident that occurred early Monday, July 5, 2021.

One car rear-ended another near Cesar E. Chavez Drive and Washington Street around 12:50 a.m. The impact caused the striking car to then hit a pole.

Police are still searching for the driver of the striking car, who fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the other car, a 49-year-old woman, and passengers of that car, a 77-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

