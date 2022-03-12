Suspect arrested in attempted home invasion, 2 others sought

article

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed home invasion in Port Washington on March 3, officials said.

Port Washington police responded to a call of three people who were armed with a handgun and trying to forcibly enter an apartment on Sunset Road.

Officers very quickly developed a suspect, an 18-year-old Port Washington resident, and continued investigating the incident.

On March 12, the suspect was arrested by the Muskego Police Department.

Port Washington Officers traveled to Muskego and transported our suspect to Port Washington where, during questioning, he admitted to his part in the incident.

He is now in the Ozaukee County Jail.

Charges of recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and trespassing are being brought to the DA.

Officials continue to seek the remaining two suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android