Support the Troops Ride starting at the House of Harley-Davidson

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 18, 2024 7:32am CDT
Annual Support the Troops Ride in Milwaukee

Departing from the iconic House of Harley-Davidson, the journey will culminate at the Harley-Davidson Museum after briefly stopping at the War Memorial for a group photo.

MILWAUKEE - As part of Armed Forces Week in Milwaukee, the Support the Troops Ride and Memorial Ceremony will take place on Saturday morning, May 18.

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with registration at the House of Harley-Davidson.

The Support the Troops Ride is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the House of Harley, with a police escort to the Harley-Davidson Museum, with a stop at the War Memorial for a group photo.

All motorcyclists are welcome to participate.

Ride for the Troops at House of Harley

FOX6 WakeUp chatted with two U.S. Army soldiers to talk about a joint service obstacle course at the end of the Ride for the Troops event.

Armed Forces Day in MKE: Ride for the Troops

As part of the Ride for the Troops event, people can take part in some exercise drills that one would experience at boot camp!

