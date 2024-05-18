Support the Troops Ride starting at the House of Harley-Davidson

As part of Armed Forces Week in Milwaukee, the Support the Troops Ride and Memorial Ceremony will take place on Saturday morning, May 18.

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with registration at the House of Harley-Davidson.

The Support the Troops Ride is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the House of Harley, with a police escort to the Harley-Davidson Museum, with a stop at the War Memorial for a group photo.

All motorcyclists are welcome to participate.

