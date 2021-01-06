Supervisor Taylor unveils new Harriet Tubman Park sign

Supervisor Sequanna Taylor leads an event recognizing the renaming of Wahl Park to Harriet Tubman Park on Wednesday, January 6, and unveiled publicly for the first time an official Milwaukee County Parks sign with the new name.

Supervisor Taylor was joined by several other elected officials, Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith, and community leaders representing the area at the unveiling.

This past September, Supervisor Taylor sponsored a resolution that officially renamed the park in honor of the abolitionist and political activist.