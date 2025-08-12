Superglue in soda; man pleads guilty, placed drops in co-worker's drink

article

The Brief Joseph Ross of Milwaukee reached a plea deal in a criminal case against him. Ross was accused of placing drops of superglue into a co-worker's soft drink. Ross pleaded guilty to a single charge – and will be sentenced in October.



A Milwaukee man is accused of placing drops of superglue into a co-worker's soft drink pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 12, to a single charge of "placing foreign object in edibles."

The accused is Joseph Ross. Online court records indicate he pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal. Ross is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 9.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin State Fair Park police officers were conducting a foot patrol of the exhibition center on Thursday, March 20.

During that patrol, a woman approached them and requested a private conversation. The person told the officers that "approximately 2 to 3 weeks ago, (she) suspected that her beverages on her desk had been contaminated by a chemical substance. (The woman) was made aware of the contamination, due to the strong chemical smell and taste," the complaint says. The woman told officers she became ill as a result.

The complaint says the woman "set up a surveillance camera concealed below (the woman's) computer monitor to see if anyone was putting substances into her beverage," the complaint says. The camera later captured the woman's co-worker, the defendant "put a foreign substance into (the woman's) soft drink," the complaint says.

The complaint goes on to say the defendant was "in possession of a small bottle/tube type dispenser, with a white nozzle. The dispenser appears to be brown/orange in color." The defendant is "observed to pinch and manipulate the small bottle/tube with his left thumb and forefinger while continuously holding the dispenser above the can of soda" before walking out of camera view.

Interview of defendant

What we know:

Shortly after 5 p.m. that same day, police conducted an interview with the defendant who "admitted to placing a supplement into (the woman's) soft drink," the complaint says. When investigators searched the defendant's desk, they located latex gloves that were "wadded into a ball." When the officers unraveled the gloves, they "found that each contained an item. One glove contained a blue plastic cap. The other glove contained a superglue container," the complaint says. It was Gorilla brand superglue.

Based on what officers found at the defendant's desk area, they arrested the defendant.