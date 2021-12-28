Expand / Collapse search

Super Pantry in Appleton sells 3 winning $100K lottery tickets in 2021

By FOX6 News Digital Team
APPLETON, Wis. - Super Pantry in Appleton has certainly been lucky for its customers in 2021. Three times this year, the Lottery retailer sold a winning $100,000 ticket, most recently, December 4, when an All or Nothing top prize-winning ticket was drawn by matching 11-of-11 numbers.

"We feel very fortunate and happy to have so many customers win big," said Super Pantry owner, Sam Gurung.  "This is a locally-owned, family business and we consider our customers part of our family."

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning lotto or scratch tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive.

The odds of winning All or Nothing's $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716. All the top prizes have been won for the Huge Cash Game. The odds for winning the top prize were 1 in 276,000.

