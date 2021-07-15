Sunscreen recall: Dermatologist discusses benzene, concerns

Johnson & Johnson issued a voluntary recall for several Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens on Wednesday, July 14 after a cancer-causing chemical, benzene, was detected in some products.

"It is actually a substance that’s ubiquitous, and it’s thought to cause leukemia’s and it is found in gas, all fossil fuels, burning candles, burning wood," said dermatologist Deb Scarlett.

The recall includes Neutrogena's Beach Defense, Cool Dry Sports, Invisible Daily Defense and Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreens. Aveeno's Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen is also being recalled.

The cancer-causing chemical is not an ingredient in the sunscreens. Company officials are investigating how the contaminant was detected in the products.

The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution, but Scarlett said not to stress if you think you've applied it already.

"It’s mostly a precaution. Because benzene is a volatile substance, it actually will evaporate in the air, so you really don’t get exposed to it as much as you probably think you would," said Scarlett. "You get actually double the amount of benzene from city air on a daily basis that you would from the application of sunscreen, so don’t get too upset about it."

Scarlett said most of the sunscreens that contain the chemical are sprays, and to throw them out – recommending creams and lotions instead.

