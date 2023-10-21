Summit police squad hit on I-94; officer OK, 5 others hurt

article

A Summit police squad was hit during an I-94 traffic stop early Saturday morning, Oct. 21.

It happened near Willow Glen Road just before 4 a.m. In a Facebook post, police said an officer had stopped a speeding vehicle and was talking to the driver when another vehicle rear-ended the squad.

The crash caused the squad to then rear-end the vehicle that was stopped for speeding. The officer was able to jump out of the way and was not injured.

There were two people in the vehicle that crashed into the squad, both of whom were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle police stopped for speeding had five people inside, three of whom were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.