Summerset Marine explosion, fire, photos released

Photos released Tuesday, July 12 offer a close-up look at the damage after a building explosion and fire at Summerset Marine in Waukesha County.

You can see twisted metal, broken glass and a charred building after the explosion in May.

Nearly two-dozen people were inside the building at the time. Amazingly, all were later accounted for.

No one died, but six people were injured -- three employees and three firefighters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.