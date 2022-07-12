Summerset Marine explosion, fire, photos released
EAGLE, Wis. - Photos released Tuesday, July 12 offer a close-up look at the damage after a building explosion and fire at Summerset Marine in Waukesha County.
You can see twisted metal, broken glass and a charred building after the explosion in May.
Nearly two-dozen people were inside the building at the time. Amazingly, all were later accounted for.
No one died, but six people were injured -- three employees and three firefighters.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.