Summerfest headliners for ground stages revealed
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest released on Monday, June 21 its headliners for the ground stages in the 2021 festival. They include the following:
UScellular Connection Stage with iHeartMedia stage:
September 2
Kurtis Blow @ 4 p.m.
T-Pain @ 10 p.m.
September 3
Reyna Roberts @ 8 p.m.
Chris Janson @ 10 p.m.
September 4
Blanco Brown @ 4 p.m.
Chayce Beckham @ 6 p.m.
Yung Bleu @ 10 p.m.
September 9
George Thorogood & The Destroyers @ 10 p.m
September 10
Maddie & Tae @ 4 p.m.
Tyler Farr @ 6 p.m.
Nelly @ 10 p.m.
September 11
Nikhil Korula Band @ 6 p.m.
Koch Marshall Trio @ 8 p.m.
ZZ Top @ 10 p.m.
September 16
Thompson Square @ 6 p.m.
Jimmie Allen @ 8 p.m.
Jordan Davis @ 10 p.m.
September 17
Jake Owen @ 10 p.m.
September 18
Poi Dog Pondering @ 4 p.m.
Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew @ 10 p.m.
Generac Power Stage with Miller High Life Stage:
September 2
KennyHoopla @ 4 p.m.
Cold War Kids @ 10 p.m.
September 3
Better Than Ezra @ 4 p.m.
TBA @ 10 p.m.
September 4
TBA @ 4 p.m.
Rise Against @ 10 p.m.
September 9
DJ Jazzy Jeff @ 4 p.m.
Alexander 23 @ 8 p.m.
Quinn XCII @ 10 p.m.
September 10
JAHMED @ 8 p.m.
G-Eazy @ 10 p.m.
September 11
Iration @ 4 p.m.
311 @ 10 p.m.
September 16
Masked Wolf @ 4 p.m.
Diplo @ 10 p.m.
September 17
Run the Jewels @ 10 p.m.
September 18
TBA @ 4 p.m.
Thurston Moore @ 8 p.m.
Pixies @ 10 p.m.
The Klements Sausage & Beer Garden stage:
September 2
Barb Stephan and Peter Mac @ 12 p.m.
Frogwater @ 2 p.m.
Spike and April @ 5 p.m.
Robin Pluer and the R & B Coquettes @ 7 p.m.
September 3
Annie B & Jahmes @ 12 p.m.
Funky Chemist @ 2 p.m.
Pete Nuemer @ 5 p.m.
Brian Dale Band @ 7 p.m.
September 4
MC Smith & John Minard @ 12 p.m.
Cache Milwaukee @ 2 p.m.
Harmonious Wail @ 5 p.m.
Senri Oe @ 7 p.m.
September 9
Jon Rouse @ 12 p.m.
Sam McClain @ 2 p.m.
Pangaea @ 5 p.m.
Vivo @ 7 p.m.
September 10
TBA @ 12 p.m.
Boney Fingers @ 2 p.m.
Wade Fernandez @ 5 p.m.
Wait for Morning @ 7 p.m.
September 11
Jim Olschmidt/Steve Cohen Duo @ 12 p.m.
Big Al Dorn @ 2 p.m.
Mighty Ms. Erica and the Sound Production @ 5 p.m.
Johnny Burgin @ 7 p.m.
September 16
TBA @ 12 p.m.
Stephen Hull Band @ 2 p.m.
Mrs. Fun @ 5 p.m.
The Group @ 7 p.m.
September 17
Gene Gruber @ 12 p.m.
Jackie Brown @ 2 p.m.
Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli @ 5 p.m.
Eric Barbieri & The Rockin’ Kraken @ 7 p.m.
September 18 Oktoberfest Celebration
Jon Dietz & The Twin Lakes Trio @ 12 p.m.
Bryan O’Donnell Band @ 3:30 p.m.
Steve Meisner Polka Band @ 7 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite stage:
September 2
Robert Randolph and the Family Band @ 4 p.m.
Steepwater Band @ 6 p.m.
Blackberry Smoke @ 10 p.m.
September 3
North Coast Orchestra @ 4 p.m.
Night Ranger @ 6 p.m.
Phil Vassar @ 8 p.m.
TBA @ 10 p.m.
September 4
Shinyribs @ 6 p.m.
Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe @ 10 p.m.
September 9
HOTEL CALIFORNIA / A Salute to the Eagles @ 4 p.m.
Greensky Bluegrass @ 10 p.m.
September 10
Jesse McCartney @ 4 p.m.
Lindsey Stirling @ 10 p.m.
September 11
Filter @ 4 p.m.
Living Colour @ 6 p.m.
Hinder @ 8 p.m.
Buckcherry @ 10 p.m.
September 16
Spin Doctors @ 4 p.m.
Dirty Heads @ 10 p.m.
September 17
Mother Mother @ 4 p.m.
Dead Sara @ 8 p.m.
The Struts @ 10 p.m.
September 18
Paul Cebar @ 2 p.m.
Galactic @ 4 p.m.
TBA @ 10 p.m.
All performers and showtimes are subject to change. Check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.
