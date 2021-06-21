Summerfest headliners for ground stages revealed

article

Summerfest released on Monday, June 21 its headliners for the ground stages in the 2021 festival. They include the following:

UScellular Connection Stage with iHeartMedia stage:

September 2

Kurtis Blow @ 4 p.m.

T-Pain @ 10 p.m.

September 3

Reyna Roberts @ 8 p.m.

Chris Janson @ 10 p.m.

September 4

Blanco Brown @ 4 p.m.

Chayce Beckham @ 6 p.m.

Yung Bleu @ 10 p.m.

September 9

George Thorogood & The Destroyers @ 10 p.m

September 10

Maddie & Tae @ 4 p.m.

Tyler Farr @ 6 p.m.

Nelly @ 10 p.m.

September 11

Nikhil Korula Band @ 6 p.m.

Koch Marshall Trio @ 8 p.m.

ZZ Top @ 10 p.m.

September 16

Thompson Square @ 6 p.m.

Jimmie Allen @ 8 p.m.

Jordan Davis @ 10 p.m.

September 17

Jake Owen @ 10 p.m.

September 18

Poi Dog Pondering @ 4 p.m.

Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew @ 10 p.m.

Generac Power Stage with Miller High Life Stage:

September 2

KennyHoopla @ 4 p.m.

Cold War Kids @ 10 p.m.

September 3

Better Than Ezra @ 4 p.m.

TBA @ 10 p.m.

September 4

TBA @ 4 p.m.

Rise Against @ 10 p.m.

September 9

DJ Jazzy Jeff @ 4 p.m.

Alexander 23 @ 8 p.m.

Quinn XCII @ 10 p.m.

September 10

JAHMED @ 8 p.m.

G-Eazy @ 10 p.m.

September 11

Iration @ 4 p.m.

311 @ 10 p.m.

September 16

Masked Wolf @ 4 p.m.

Diplo @ 10 p.m.

September 17

Run the Jewels @ 10 p.m.

September 18

TBA @ 4 p.m.

Thurston Moore @ 8 p.m.

Pixies @ 10 p.m.

The Klements Sausage & Beer Garden stage:

September 2

Barb Stephan and Peter Mac @ 12 p.m.

Frogwater @ 2 p.m.

Spike and April @ 5 p.m.

Robin Pluer and the R & B Coquettes @ 7 p.m.

September 3

Annie B & Jahmes @ 12 p.m.

Funky Chemist @ 2 p.m.

Pete Nuemer @ 5 p.m.

Brian Dale Band @ 7 p.m.

September 4

MC Smith & John Minard @ 12 p.m.

Cache Milwaukee @ 2 p.m.

Harmonious Wail @ 5 p.m.

Senri Oe @ 7 p.m.

September 9

Jon Rouse @ 12 p.m.

Sam McClain @ 2 p.m.

Pangaea @ 5 p.m.

Vivo @ 7 p.m.

September 10

TBA @ 12 p.m.

Boney Fingers @ 2 p.m.

Wade Fernandez @ 5 p.m.

Wait for Morning @ 7 p.m.

September 11

Jim Olschmidt/Steve Cohen Duo @ 12 p.m.

Big Al Dorn @ 2 p.m.

Mighty Ms. Erica and the Sound Production @ 5 p.m.

Johnny Burgin @ 7 p.m.

September 16

TBA @ 12 p.m.

Stephen Hull Band @ 2 p.m.

Mrs. Fun @ 5 p.m.

The Group @ 7 p.m.

September 17

Gene Gruber @ 12 p.m.

Jackie Brown @ 2 p.m.

Lil Rev and Jim Eannelli @ 5 p.m.

Eric Barbieri & The Rockin’ Kraken @ 7 p.m.

September 18 Oktoberfest Celebration

Jon Dietz & The Twin Lakes Trio @ 12 p.m.

Bryan O’Donnell Band @ 3:30 p.m.

Steve Meisner Polka Band @ 7 p.m.

Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite stage:

September 2

Robert Randolph and the Family Band @ 4 p.m.

Steepwater Band @ 6 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke @ 10 p.m.

September 3

North Coast Orchestra @ 4 p.m.

Night Ranger @ 6 p.m.

Phil Vassar @ 8 p.m.

TBA @ 10 p.m.

September 4

Shinyribs @ 6 p.m.

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe @ 10 p.m.

September 9

HOTEL CALIFORNIA / A Salute to the Eagles @ 4 p.m.

Greensky Bluegrass @ 10 p.m.

September 10

Jesse McCartney @ 4 p.m.

Lindsey Stirling @ 10 p.m.

September 11

Filter @ 4 p.m.

Living Colour @ 6 p.m.

Hinder @ 8 p.m.

Buckcherry @ 10 p.m.

September 16

Spin Doctors @ 4 p.m.

Dirty Heads @ 10 p.m.

September 17

Mother Mother @ 4 p.m.

Dead Sara @ 8 p.m.

The Struts @ 10 p.m.

September 18

Paul Cebar @ 2 p.m.

Galactic @ 4 p.m.

TBA @ 10 p.m.

All performers and showtimes are subject to change. Check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.