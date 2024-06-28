The second weekend of Summerfest is underway, and that means more music, food and entertainment at the lakefront.

Some fans have been coming for nearly 50 years. Others are there for the first time. FOX6 asked them all why they came to the Big Gig.

"I've been coming here for 48 straight years," said Eddie Kasan. "Since I was 18 years old."

Kasan and his wife, Deb, haven't missed a year since they tied the knot.

"Even when we had a fire in 2017, he came by himself, and I was working with the vendors," Deb said.

Ansley Rayman (right) and friends enjoy Summerfest for the first time

They even made the trip from Minnesota during the summer without a Summerfest amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID we took a picture at the Summerfest big banner, welcoming us at Summerfest," said Eddie. "That’s why I am able to say that I was here for 48 straight years."

As for what keeps drawing them back – "the fun, the camaraderie, and the friendliness of Milwaukee" – it was the same thing that brought first-timers to the festival grounds.

"Try everything, go to all the tents and meet all the people. There’s a lot of cool people here," said Ansley Rayman.

A group of best friends from college looked back on old memories during the fest – while also making new ones.

"We are going to REO Speedwagon," said Diane McFarlane. "We danced to them a lot in college. That was our band."

"We are reminiscing about when we came here as 20-year-olds," said Jane Savatski.