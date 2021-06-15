Summerfest: BMO Harris Pavilion headliners, performance dates

article

Summerfest officials announced Tuesday, June 15 the lineup for the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite. New this year, the stage lineup features daytime national talent.

"After the 15 months we’ve all just experienced, I cannot put into words how much my colleagues and I are looking forward to Summerfest 2021, and particularly to hosting music fans again," said Jud Snyder, BMO’s Senior Executive for Southeast Wisconsin. "The BMO Pavilion lineup is exceptional, boasting an incredibly diverse and talented group of musicians, and it’s going to be great to be back experiencing live music again at Summerfest 2021!"

The 2021 lineup for BMO Harris Pavilion includes:

September 2

Riley's L.A. Guns @ 4:00 p.m.

Bad Boy @ 8:00 p.m.

REO Speedwagon @ 10:00 p.m.

September 3

Leon Bridges @ 9:30 p.m.

September 4

John Waite @ 4:00 p.m.

Steely Dane @ 8:00 p.m.

STYX @ 9:30 p.m.

September 9

Soul Asylum @ 4:00 p.m.

Ronnie Nyles @ 8:00 p.m.

Joan Jett And The Blackhearts @ 9:30 p.m.

September 10

Jefferson Starship @ 4:00 p.m.

U2 Zoo @ 8:00 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls @ 9:30 p.m.

September 11

Kesha @ 10:00 p.m.

September 16

Tower of Power @ 4:00 p.m.

TBA @ 8:00 pm

Dropkick Murphys @ 9:30 p.m.

September 17

Ohio Players @ 4:00 p.m.

TommyGunn and Fast Company @ 8:00 p.m.

Charlie Wilson @ 9:30 p.m.

September 18

Neal Francis @ 8:00 p.m.

Black Pumas @ 9:30 p.m.

Summerfest will offer seating options at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all evening headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of free general admission seats or reserved seats available for purchase, beginning at 8:00 p.m. for the evening headliners. All seats will be clearly marked within the venue.

FREE Festival Seating: FREE to the public on a first come, first served basis, the day of the show in Sections 6 - 13. Similar to other Summerfest stages, fans may occupy seats as they are available from the time Summerfest gates open.

Advance Purchase Tickets: Reserved tickets will be available for each evening headlining concert, in sections 1 - 5. Ticket prices will vary depending on the concert. Each reserved ticket includes admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance. Tickets go on sale beginning Tuesday June 16, 2021 and are available through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

On-sale dates and times for reserved seats for evening concerts at the BMO Harris Pavilion are as follows:

Wednesday, June 16

REO Speedwagon @ 10:00 a.m.

Black Pumas @ 11:00 a.m.

Charlie Wilson @ Noon

Thursday, June 17

STYX @ 10:00 a.m.

Goo Goo Dolls @ 11:00 a.m.

Kesha @ Noon

Friday, June 18

Joan Jet & The Blackhearts @ 10:00 a.m.

Leon Bridges @ 11:00 a.m.

Dropkick Murphys @ Noon