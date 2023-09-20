Summerfest 2024 headliner; Kane Brown on June 20

article

Kane Brown will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 20 during Summerfest.

Register now at kanebrownmusic.com for Kane Brown’s artist pre-sale that begins Tuesday, September 26 at 9 a.m. Tickets for the In The Air Tour will go on-sale Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., including the June 20, 2024 date during Summerfest at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

Summerfest will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday) from Noon to midnight, June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6, 2024.