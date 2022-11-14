Summerfest 2023 headliner; Imagine Dragons on July 8

article

Summerfest announce Monday, Nov. 14 that Imagine Dragons with special guest AJR will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8 – the last day of the festival. Summerfest will be celebrating its 55th Anniversary in 2023.

Tickets for Imagine Dragons with AJR go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, and in person at the Summerfest Box Office. Tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tickets for Summerfest 2023, including single day General Admission and UScellular 3-Day and 9-Day Power Passes are ON SALE NOW! More information is available at Summerfest.com