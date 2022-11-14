Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest 2023 headliner; Imagine Dragons on July 8

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest announce Monday, Nov. 14 that Imagine Dragons with special guest AJR will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8 –  the last day of the festival.  Summerfest will be celebrating its 55th Anniversary in 2023.

Tickets for Imagine Dragons with AJR go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, and in person at the Summerfest Box Office.  Tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show. 

Tickets for Summerfest 2023, including single day General Admission and UScellular 3-Day and 9-Day Power Passes are ON SALE NOW!  More information is available at Summerfest.com