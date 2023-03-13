Summerfest 2023 headliner; Cypress Hill on June 29

article

Summerfest announced Monday, March 13 that Cypress Hill will headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Thursday, June 29. This is the seventh of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

For more information visit Summerfest.com