The final weekend of Summerfest 2022 kicks off Thursday, July 7 – and the Big Gig is wrapping up with some big headliners.

Headliners for the final weekend include: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, Backstreet Boys, Thomas Rhett, and more. Click here for a full list of headliners.

Summerfest 2022 Admissions Promotions:

Thursday, July 7 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SILGAN COMMUNITY FOOD DRIVE

The first 2,000 patrons who arrive between 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. and donate three (3) non-perishable food items will receive one (1) free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Canned fruits and vegetables are especially appreciated! Donations will be accepted at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Thursday, July 7 • 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

DIRECT SUPPLY SENIORFEST DAY

All patrons ages 60+ will be admitted for free when they present their ID at the designated turnstile at any gate. Admitted seniors will also receive a voucher for $2 off a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10. Spend the day enjoying music spanning a range of genres including the Buddy Rich Big Band, Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, Foghat, the Direct Supply Golden Idols, and more. In addition, all wheelchairs will be provided free of charge to seniors between 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. while supplies last. Wheelchairs are subject to availability.

Friday, July 8 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SHOW YOUR COLLEGE PRIDE DAY WITH ONMILWAUKEE, CW18 AND MY24 MILWAUKEE

All patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university, or present their High School ID, will receive one (1) free admission ticket. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Stop by the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to receive your ticket, then head over to your school’s booth to say hello and show your support! Only shirts or hats from the following colleges or universities will be accepted:

Cardinal Stritch University

Carthage College

Marquette University

Milwaukee Area Technical College

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

All High School students who complete their FAFSA by July 8 will receive one (1) free General Admission Summerfest Ticket, brought to you by Milwaukee Education Partnership.

Saturday, July 9 • 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

SUMMERFEST FAN APPRECIATION DAY

All patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. will be admitted free, compliments of Summerfest. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive one (1) free ticket valid for Summerfest 2023.