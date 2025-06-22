Summer vehicle preparation, tips from the Wisconsin State Patrol

article

The Brief It's important to keep your vehicle in top mechanical condition when you're driving. The Wisconsin State Patrol has some tips to make sure your vehicle is ready for the road this summer.



As summer begins, the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) has some tips to help drivers make sure their vehicle is ready for the road.

"Summer is the perfect time to explore all that our great state has to offer," said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan. "Before you head out, take some time to check over your vehicle to avoid becoming stranded on the highway. Car trouble is not only inconvenient, but it can also be dangerous for yourself and others on the road."

Vehicle tips from WSP

Belts, hoses and wiper blades

Summer temperatures can cause rubber belts, hoses and wiper blades to degrade faster.

Check belt and hose connections and look for bulges, blisters, cracks or cuts in the rubber.

Tires

Make sure each tire, including the spare, is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure listed in the owner’s manual and on the side of the tire.

Check pressure after the car has been sitting for at least three hours and the tires have had time to cool for the most accurate reading.

Replace tires with insufficient tread less than 2/32 of an inch.

Look for uneven wear and check sidewalls for cuts, punctures, bulges, scrapes, cracks or bumps.

Cooling system

Check coolant levels and replace old coolant as needed. Make sure the cooling system is tested and inspected for leaks.

Fluid Levels

Check all fluid levels, including oil, brake, automatic transmission, power steering and windshield washer. Look for signs of fluid leakage.

Batteries

Have a mechanic check the battery and charging system.

Lights

Check headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers and trailer lights if necessary.

Consult a trained professional or mechanic for maintenance assistance and vehicle concerns.

If you get stranded

Wisconsin State Patrol also says that if you become stranded along the road, stay buckled up and call for help.

Getting out of your vehicle and walking around highways is always dangerous.

Staying aware of your surroundings and nearby landmarks can help you give an accurate description of your location if needed.