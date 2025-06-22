Summer vehicle preparation, tips from the Wisconsin State Patrol
MILWAUKEE - As summer begins, the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) has some tips to help drivers make sure their vehicle is ready for the road.
"Summer is the perfect time to explore all that our great state has to offer," said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan. "Before you head out, take some time to check over your vehicle to avoid becoming stranded on the highway. Car trouble is not only inconvenient, but it can also be dangerous for yourself and others on the road."
Vehicle tips from WSP
What we know:
Belts, hoses and wiper blades
- Summer temperatures can cause rubber belts, hoses and wiper blades to degrade faster.
- Check belt and hose connections and look for bulges, blisters, cracks or cuts in the rubber.
Tires
- Make sure each tire, including the spare, is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure listed in the owner’s manual and on the side of the tire.
- Check pressure after the car has been sitting for at least three hours and the tires have had time to cool for the most accurate reading.
- Replace tires with insufficient tread less than 2/32 of an inch.
- Look for uneven wear and check sidewalls for cuts, punctures, bulges, scrapes, cracks or bumps.
Cooling system
- Check coolant levels and replace old coolant as needed. Make sure the cooling system is tested and inspected for leaks.
Fluid Levels
- Check all fluid levels, including oil, brake, automatic transmission, power steering and windshield washer. Look for signs of fluid leakage.
Batteries
- Have a mechanic check the battery and charging system.
Lights
- Check headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers and trailer lights if necessary.
Consult a trained professional or mechanic for maintenance assistance and vehicle concerns.
If you get stranded
What you can do:
Wisconsin State Patrol also says that if you become stranded along the road, stay buckled up and call for help.
Getting out of your vehicle and walking around highways is always dangerous.
Staying aware of your surroundings and nearby landmarks can help you give an accurate description of your location if needed.
The Source: The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) sent FOX6 the information.