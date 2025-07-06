Summer fun at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes

There's plenty to see and do this summer at the Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee.

One big highlight: the Kinetic Garden.

It's described as "The harmony between nature and art finds colorful expression in "Kinetic Garden," a prismatic floral exhibit focused on begonias, petunias and lantanas. The patterns and shapes found in these summer flowers evoke a sense of movement and – like an artist’s color wheel – reveal the nearly limitless palette of the natural world. Dynamic sculptures meld with the variegated flower bed to create a striking whole; this joyous display will move you in unexpected ways!"

Head to the Mitchell Park Domes website to learn more.

