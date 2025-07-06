Expand / Collapse search

Summer fun at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes

Published  July 6, 2025 7:59am CDT
Summer is well underway - and one of the best ways to get the most out of it is to see the sights around Milwaukee. Doris Maki joined FOX6 WakeUp from the Mitchell Park Domes with what they have to offer this summer.

MILWAUKEE - There's plenty to see and do this summer at the Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee.

One big highlight: the Kinetic Garden.

It's described as "The harmony between nature and art finds colorful expression in "Kinetic Garden," a prismatic floral exhibit focused on begonias, petunias and lantanas. The patterns and shapes found in these summer flowers evoke a sense of movement and – like an artist’s color wheel – reveal the nearly limitless palette of the natural world. Dynamic sculptures meld with the variegated flower bed to create a striking whole; this joyous display will move you in unexpected ways!"

Head to the Mitchell Park Domes website to learn more.

