Summer activities at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Summer Camp at the Milwaukee County Zoo
There’s always a lot going on at the Zoo and this year the Kohl’s Wild Theater is free for guests all summer long! Brian is with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee with some of the fun you can expect on and off stage from the actors.
MILWAUKEE - This Summer, you can join the Zoological Society as they explore and learn about the wonders of wildlife, finding awe in the natural world around us. Brian is getting a look at some of the fun you can have at camp this Summer at the Zoo.
Summer camp at the Zoo
Summer camps are going on all over the city, but did you know that the Zoo has some great options as well? Brian is getting ready for a week of camp with the team from the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.
Milwaukee County Zoo
Whether you visit the Zoo, donate of take a class at the Zoo, there are many ways to help the keep Milwaukee’s Zoo going. Brian is with the Zoological Society checking out a few ways to support the Zoo while having a fun night of sleep.
Kohl's Wildlife Theater at the Zoo
Did you know that Kohl’s Wild Theater offers family-friendly, 15-minute performances at the Zoo every Wednesday through Monday now through Labor Day? Brian is with their team of actors learning about some of their interactive performances that you can enjoy for free all Summer long.
Summer fun at the Zoo
This Summer, you can join the Zoological Society as they explore and learn about the wonders of wildlife, finding awe in the natural world around us. Brian is getting a look at some of the fun you can have at camp this Summer at the Zoo.
Kohl's Wild Theater
Did you know that Kohl’s Wild Theater offers family-friendly, 15-minute performances at the Zoo every Wednesday through Monday now through Labor Day? Brian is with their team of actors learning about some of their interactive performances that you can enjoy for free all Summer long.
Summer fun at the Zoo
Summer camps are going on all over the city, but did you know that the Zoo has some great options as well? Brian is getting ready for a week of camp with the team from the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.