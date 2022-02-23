Subfreezing temps until Saturday, ice removal should happen ASAP

You know this if you’ve stepped outside: We’re dealing with the worst ice we’ve had all season, and with below-freezing temperatures likely until Saturday, Feb. 26, much of it won’t be going away on its own.

All the ice on roads, sidewalks and cars wouldn't chip away at Elizabeth Jaruseski's enthusiasm as she walked her dog on Wednesday.

"She’s not fazed by anything, so we’re out here every day," said Jaruseski.

Cute enough to melt your heart, Jaruseski and Opal took on the frozen landscape.

"We’re walking slow," said Jaruseski. "I’m shuffling my feet quite a bit to avoid falling."

"Walk like a penguin when in doubt," said FOX6 Meteorologist Eric Manges.

Manges says temperatures will likely stay below freezing until Saturday, so you’ll want to stay on top of the ice.

"I’d say on sidewalks is probably the most dangerous thing," said Manges. "If you’re using salt, sand, heck, you can even use birdseed to increase the amount of friction on the surface. The best thing to do though is just try to get the ice off as soon as you can."

That’s not always easy, but it saves others having a hard time.

"It has been a little bit tricky," said Jaruseski "We tried to get it with a shovel and pick away at it. Then we put some salt down."

Wisconsin actually has a very high rate of falls among older adults," said Jon Janowski, Milwaukee County aging unit director. One of the possible reasons is our winter weather.

"Make sure their walkways are clear, their porches are clear," said Janowski.

Milwaukee County’s Department on Aging recommends pitching in to help older friends and neighbors.

"They’re more at risk of falls," said Janowski. "We want to make sure they’re able to get out safely and access all the things that everybody else does."

In Milwaukee, sidewalks must be clear of snow and ice 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling.