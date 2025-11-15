Sturtevant Police Department closing Sunday, sheriff's office to take over

article

The Brief The Sturtevant Police Department will end services and close down on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 6:15 a.m. The Racine County Sheriff's Office will take over law enforcement duties for the village.



The Sturtevant Police Department will officially close down and end law enforcement services on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 6:15 a.m.

At that time, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office will officially begin taking calls for service within the Village of Sturtevant.

All law enforcement questions can be directed to the Sturtevant Village Hall at 262-886-7201. To report a crime or incident, contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 262-886-2300 or call 911 for emergency services.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A message from the police department

What they're saying:

The Village of Sturtevant posted on its Facebook page, saying:

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to all of you for your years of support, partnership, and trust. Your engagement and commitment to keeping our village safe have made a lasting difference."

"We also want to recognize and thank the dedicated members of our law enforcement team – past and present – for their service, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the community."

How this happened

The backstory:

The police department said in a comment on the Facebook post that the decision was made solely by the Sturtevant Village Board.