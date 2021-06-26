Expand / Collapse search

Guns, pot found in Sturtevant car search; man charged

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Raysean White

STURTEVANT, Wis. - Raysean White, 23, of Kenosha is charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of THC possession stemming from a Sturtevant traffic stop and vehicle search.

A Racine County sheriff's deputy conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 94, just north of the State Highway 11 offramp, on June 24. When the deputy approached the car, she smelled marijuana. The occupants – including the driver, White – admitted to smoking earlier in the day, according to a criminal complaint.

Based on the admission, the complaint states, the occupants were asked to get out of the car for a search. Upon searching White, he admitted to having marijuana; it was found in a plastic bag, and later tested positive for THC.

The vehicle search uncovered two handguns with extended magazines and a green target with bullet holes in it, the complaint states. Both guns were near the front seat, "allowing for easy access" by the driver, White, or a passenger.

White performed standardized field sobriety tests, showed clues of impairment and was taken into custody. He said both guns belonged to him, the complaint states.

One of the passengers was also arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was out on bond for a pending felony case.

White made an initial court appearance on June 25. He is due back for a status conference on Aug. 30.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: US Marshals seek Arturo Ramirez, accused of child sex assault

The U.S Marshals Task Force and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Arturo Ramirez, wanted for second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Milwaukee police seize guns near Silver Spring & Green Bay
slideshow

Milwaukee police seize guns near Silver Spring & Green Bay

Milwaukee police recovered multiple weapons while executing a search warrant near Silver Spring and Green Bay on Thursday.

Gun sale background checks; record 300K blocked in 2020
slideshow

Gun sale background checks; record 300K blocked in 2020

Background checks blocked a record number of U.S. gun sales in 2020, amid a surge in firearm sales.