Sturtevant couple faces drug charges, accused of dealing meth

The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested two persons in Sturtevant on Sunday, Dec. 19 who officials say are expected to face multiple drug charges.

A news release says shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Racine County deputies conducted a crime prevention patrol at the Quality Inn on S. Sylvania Avenue in Sturtevant. While driving through the parking lot, a deputy saw a man who was sitting in a vehicle with the driver’s door open, making suspicious movements.

Due to past criminal activity in the area, deputies stopped and had a conversation with the man, who authorities identified as 49-year-old Paul Braun of Sturtevant. Braun told deputies he was trying to start his vehicle.

Paul Braun

During this contact, one deputy utilized his K-9 partner and conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle, the news release says. The K-9 alerted to the vehicle -- and the deputies searched the vehicle. During that search, deputies located methamphetamine and crack cocaine in a baggie behind the front passenger seat.

Officials say deputies determined Braun had been renting a room at the Quality Inn for several days with his girlfriend who authorities identified as Sara Domogalla, 40.

Sara Domogalla

The deputies contacted Domogalla, who was the only person in the hotel room. Officials say a search of the room yielded additional methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. The deputies located a total of 33.6 grams of methamphetamine and 2.1 grams of crack cocaine – in both the vehicle and hotel room.

Braun and Domogalla were transported to the Racine County Jail and are being held on the following charges:

Paul Braun

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver as a Repeat Drug Offender

Possession of Cocaine as a Repeat Drug Offender

Felony Bail Jumping (six counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Braun is being held on a probation and parole hold. Braun also has multiple open felony cases in Burnett County and St. Croix County.

Sara Domogalla

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver as a Repeat Drug Offender

Possession of Cocaine as a Repeat Drug Offender

Felony Bail Jumping (four counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia