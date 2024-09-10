Student sex assault, Milwaukee shooting; MPS contractor sentenced

article

The Brief A woman was sentenced to probation after she pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a student (by school staff) and involvement in a drive-by shooting. MPS said a staffing agency brought her on as a contractor, and she taught Spanish at Marshall High School. Prosecutors said a 16-year-old she was with used her gun to fire 30 shots into a home.



A former Milwaukee Public Schools contractor was sentenced to three years probation on Monday after she pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a student (by school staff) and involvement in a drive-by shooting.

Prosecutors filed charges against 31-year-old Oshai Williams in two separate cases. She was initially sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision in the drive-by shooting case, and her prison sentence for the sexual assault was to overlap. However, the sentences in both cases were stayed, and Williams was instead put on probation.

Case details

A criminal complaint states Williams admitted to driving a car as a 16-year-old used her gun to fire 30 rounds into a home on Feb. 1. A second complaint explained why Williams was with a boy almost half her age in the first place.

When police interviewed Williams about the shooting, court documents state she admitted she had an "inappropriate relationship" with the 16-year-old boy accused of pulling the trigger. She would not describe it beyond that, but the boy did.

The Bureau of Child Welfare interviewed the 16-year-old. According to one of the complaints filed against Williams, the two met at Milwaukee's Marshall High School when Williams was teaching Spanish. The boy confirmed the two were in a relationship that included sex.

FOX6 News reached out to MPS, and the school district said in a statement it did not hire Williams directly – a staffing agency brought her on as a contractor.