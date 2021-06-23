Wisconsin DNR: Strong fishing season expected

article

2020 was a great season for Wisconsin anglers when it came to catching steelhead, chinook and coho salmon, and according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), 2021 looks just as great.

Based on early surveys and contacts with local anglers, the DNR is seeing success for the Lake Michigan fisheries during the early part of the season.

Over the last two years, DNR staff have worked closely with stakeholders and partners to develop the 2020-2022 Lake Michigan stocking plan to enhance local fisheries management. As part of that plan, the DNR will continue its stocking efforts in Lake Michigan and has stocked to date:

50,077 brook trout (Fall 2020)

411,229 brown trout

1,202,183 chinook salmon

514,657 coho salmon

430,313 steelhead

In addition, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stocked 45,000 lake trout into Lake Michigan this year, and more fish are planned to be stocked by the DNR this fall to meet the annual stocking goals.

Find more information on Lake Michigan stocking efforts and management on the Lake Michigan fisheries webpage.