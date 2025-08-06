String of Milwaukee businesses close in recent months

The Brief Three businesses on Milwaukee's east side near North and Farwell have closed in the last three months. Triple Taproom, L’Incontro and Crossroads Collective have all closed. The East Side Business Improvement District said they don’t see the closures as a trend.



Another business has closed in Milwaukee’s east side near North and Farwell — the third in three months.

Closing up shop

What we know:

Triple Taproom, a collaborative space for three Wisconsin breweries, recently closed after about a year in operation.

"It’s very sad. It was such a great spot," said Grant Pauly, founder of Sheboygan-based 3 Sheeps Brewing, one of the breweries involved. "I loved the idea, the concept behind it."

The space had housed 3 Sheeps Brewing, Door County Brewing and Hacienda Beer. Pauly pointed to economic challenges as contributing factors.

"It’s trickier and trickier, the downtown area, to have a central place" he said. "People don’t stick around like they used to. Weekends, people aren’t really coming back downtown. On weekdays, instead of sticking around for happy hour and dinner, they tend to be leaving after work."

He noted that multiple breweries have closed in the last year.

"Craft beer in general is in an interesting spot and I just think the beverage industry as a whole is just struggling a bit," he said.

For fans of 3 Sheeps, the brewery’s Sheboygan taproom remains open, and their beers are also available at Fiserv Forum and American Family Field.

Big picture view:

Just around the corner, Italian restaurant L’Incontro also shut its doors after about a year. In July, the owners said it's been a difficult year for many, and small businesses are feeling the squeeze.

"We’re hearing it all over the place, that people just aren’t spending as much money as they used to," Pauly added. "So then there’s just less for everyone to share."

Back in May, Crossroads Collective, a nearby food hall, also closed.

"It’s definitely sad to see some good businesses go. A lot of really good restaurants around here," said Marie Livingston, who lives nearby. "But I’m excited to see who takes over and what comes in."

A new era

What's next:

Renovation work is already underway at the former Crossroads Collective location, with a new restaurant, Nadi Plates, which is getting ready to open.

"You can always count on this area being somewhere to go for good food," Livingston added.

Trending closures?

What they're saying:

According to the Brewers Association, craft brewery production dropped nearly 4% nationwide last year.

The East Side Business Improvement District said they don’t see the closures as a trend, pointing instead to long-standing businesses hitting milestones and new ones opening. Still, they acknowledge the economy is a challenge and say more city investment and public services are needed to help businesses thrive.

Despite the closure, Pauly says the area remains worth supporting.

"It’s a great neighborhood, and I really enjoyed getting to know that whole area," he said. "So if you’re in the area, still hit North and Farwell. There’s some really great spots to support."