Strawberry Festival canceled, Fredonia vendor holds own event

Strawberry Festival in Cedarburg was canceled, but one vendor decided to throw a strawberry celebration anyway.

Tom Schwai, owner of Schwai's Meat & Sausage in Fredonia, isn't giving up on having a strawberry-themed event this year – leading one of his own on Saturday, June 5.

"We are having a ‘Strawberry Celebration,’" Schwai said. "People come from all over.

"When we were at Strawberry Fest that they canceled in Cedarburg, when I used to have a store down there, we’d do 4,000 sandwiches in two days."

The Strawberry Celebration featured vendors, a band, strawberry sundaes and a "pretty good" turnout. The alternative festival also sold more than 600 strawberry brats – bits of strawberry inside and strawberry on top.

"I made that up 11 years ago and nobody makes a strawberry brat like I make," Schwai said. "We’re going to go through more than 4,000 pounds in a month."

"Strawberry Celebration" in Fredonia on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Even if the actual Strawberry Festival has to wait until next year, Schwai said the Strawberry Celebration is a tradition he thinks he will continue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.