Strawberry Festival in Cedarburg canceled for 2021

The Festivals of Cedarburg Board announced on Thursday, April 22 that it will cancel Strawberry Festival 2021.

Officials sad in a news release "based upon current CDC guidelines and COVID trends, it was in the best interest of the public." The festival was scheduled for June 26-27.

Cedarburg's Wine & Harvest Festival is scheduled for September 18-19, 2021, and will be followed a few weeks later by Oktoberfest, scheduled for October 2-3.

