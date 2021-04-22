Expand / Collapse search

Strawberry Festival in Cedarburg canceled for 2021

Cedarburg
CEDARBURG, Wis. - The Festivals of Cedarburg Board announced on Thursday, April 22 that it will cancel Strawberry Festival 2021.

Officials sad in a news release "based upon current CDC guidelines and COVID trends, it was in the best interest of the public." The festival was scheduled for June 26-27.

Cedarburg's Wine & Harvest Festival is scheduled for September 18-19, 2021, and will be followed a few weeks later by Oktoberfest, scheduled for October 2-3. 

