Strangulation, stalking charges dropped in La Crosse

By AP author
LA CROSSE, Wis. - Charges have been dropped against a La Crosse man accused of stalking and strangling a woman.

Johnny Foster, 46, faced six charges including strangulation/suffocation, stalking and intimidating a victim.

Judge Todd Bjerke dismissed all six charges Monday at the request of the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

Foster was arrested last November and remained jailed in La Crosse County until signing a $2,500 signature bond March 10.

According to online court records, a trial had been scheduled for April 11, but prosecutors asked for a delay due to the unavailability of a key witness.

Foster’s attorney, May Lee said Tuesday that La Crosse police didn’t conduct a thorough investigation at the time of Foster’s arrest. She said police failed to contact witnesses who could have provided evidence of Foster’s innocence.

