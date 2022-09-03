Milwaukee reckless driving awareness walk, ride: 'Taking a stand'

In Milwaukee, a group of bikers, church members, teens and some organizations came together Saturday, Sept. 3 in an effort to curb reckless driving.

The goal of the "Stop the Violence" event was to bring more awareness and ask people in the community not only to step up, but to come together to prevent reckless driving.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Reckless driving has harmed so many people in this community and harmed people's lives and destroyed things within the city, and we're tired," said David Headen. "We're taking a stand. We're marching with the kids, so the kids can be safe."

"Stop the Violence" walk and ride to curb reckless driving in Milwaukee

Data from the Milwaukee Police Department shows 67 people died in crashes in 2021. So far in 2022, that number is 43.