Stolen vehicle struck Glendale squad in Milwaukee near 10th and State

A Glendale police squad was struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle near 10th and State in Milwaukee Monday evening, Jan. 16.

Glendale police said it happened while the officer was transporting a prisoner to the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility on 10th Street.

Both the officer and prisoner were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after the crash.

Milwaukee police are investigating the crash and stolen vehicle case.