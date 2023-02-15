Stolen Picasso: Milwaukee case unsolved 5 years after theft

article

A rare work by Pablo Picasso was stolen from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals LLC in downtown Milwaukee five years ago – on Feb. 16, 2018. Despite local and national media attention, the case remains unsolved.

The Picasso print, dubbed ‘Torero’ was lifted from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals, where it was on display. It’s one of 30 originally produced by the artist, making it both rare and valuable. Picasso signed each with a green crayon in the lower right corner.

The piece is worth an estimated $35,000 to $50,000. If the thief tries to unload the stolen art, officials say reputable dealers will see red flags.

The 1949 print was in the downtown Milwaukee art gallery at the corner of Mason and Jefferson. The rare Picasso print came to DeLind Fine Art Appraisals on consignment. Bill DeLind and Michael Goforth were hoping to sell it for the owner.

Anyone with information is still encouraged to contact the FBI or the Milwaukee Police Department.