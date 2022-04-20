Stevens Point man missing; Portage County officials seek help

article

The Portage County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 67-year-old Stevens Point man, Andrew Kaminski.

Officials say Kaminski has not been seen or heard from since the evening of Monday, April 4. They say it is unusual for Kaminski to be gone this long without having contact with family. They say the Portage man did not notify any family members where he went to, he left his cellphone at home, and did not arrange for anyone to take care of his chickens -- which is not normal for him to do.

Kaminski has a history of mental health struggles, officials say.

The sheriff's office says Kaminski made statements prior to going missing that he was "going to go to the wilderness." Possible locations could be the upper peninsula of Michigan or Montana.

Kaminski is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blue eyes, bald, with a longer gray beard. It is not known what he was wearing the day he went missing.

Officials say Kaminski left in his gray 2013 Ford F-150 with Wisconsin license RW5504. The truck has a unique topper and tailgate. The rear window for the topper is integrated into the tailgate.

If you have information that could help locate Kaminski, you are urged to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 715-346-1494.