STEM101 teams up with Harley-Davidson to create hands-on activity for kids

Screen time for kids has increased during the pandemic since many are learning from home. To reduce that, the Wisconsin organization STEM101 is teaming up with Harley-Davidson to create a hands-on learning activity kids can do at home.

Sparking kids' imagination with the flip of a switch.

"It can happen at grandma’s table, this can happen inside a classroom," said Alan Gomez, Chief Academic Officer, STEM 101. "It’s a fun little activity book that takes kids through LED’s and different circuits, it’s almost an art project where you get to have this booklet and you learn the wire circuits and then when you’re done those circuits light up the art that’s in front."

Alan Gomez is the chief academic officer of STEM101 -- an organization dedicated to providing resources to further education beyond the classroom.

"It’s important for kids to keep building skills and getting them experiences to learn what they do like and learn what they don’t like," said Gomez.

STEM101 partners with companies and schools across the country. The most recent collaboration is with Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee to create a how-to kit on wiring simple electrical circuits.

"It’s a parallel circuit that kids learn about and turn that on and they color it, they can do crazy stuff like that. There are some Milwaukee scenes in there, lots of resources in there, all the fun stuff is in the kit," said Gomez.

This is one of eight other kits available.

"There are some medical units, so preparing people for medical careers. There are simple measurement units, there are HVC units," said Gomez.

All in hopes of sparking something more.

"If you can create an experience that takes a middle school kid it inspires them to make them want to move in that career pathway or to understand that’s not what they’re interested in. We’ve achieved a lot in that activity that takes 3-5 hours," said Gomez.