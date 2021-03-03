Expand / Collapse search

Stella & Chewy’s expands in Oak Creek, expected to create 245 jobs

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Stella & Chewy’s, a premium natural pet food company, is expanding its facility in Oak Creek, according to a news release issued on Wednesday, March 3. The $67.7 million project is expected to create 245 jobs over the next three years.

The release says the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the project by authorizing up to $2 million in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Stella & Chewy’s will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created.

The company is planning the construction of a new manufacturing facility adjacent to its current facility that will include approximately $65 million in new equipment. Approximately $15 million to $20 million of this equipment will be purchased from Wisconsin vendors.

Stella & Chewy's CEO Marc Hill issued the following statement:

"Stella & Chewy’s has expanded our sales and product offerings over the past few years and we expect the growth to continue. In order to meet projected product demand, the company will expand our current production footprint by approximately 140,000 additional square feet to support growing demand. We welcome and appreciate the support we’ve received from WEDC and are looking forward to bringing the additional employment opportunities to the area."

Stella & Chewy's products are manufactured in the U.S. at their facility in Oak Creek and are sold at more than 6,000 neighborhood pet stores in the U.S. and Canada.

