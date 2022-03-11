Stein and Dine returns Apr. 9 to State Fair Park

With unlimited samples of over 50 breweries and distilleries, a complimentary sampling glass, unlimited food samples, and live music entertainment, the 9th Annual Stein & Dine craft beer festival is back on April 9.

VIP tickets are $84 and include a special tasting hour (1-2 p.m.) where attendees can mingle with brewers and try VIP exclusive beer and food items and receive a $10 food voucher.

General admission is $49 and receive a $5 food voucher starting at 2 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. when the event concludes.

The beer festival will be held in the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Hall C.

Tickets are available for purchase ahead of the event at steinanddinemke.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android