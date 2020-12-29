Expand / Collapse search

State unveils guidelines for workplace mental health amid pandemic

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is providing new mental health information for employers and employees managing the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release said the new guides note that employers are in a unique position to support workers by creating an open and supportive environment that promotes healthy well-being. The guidelines provide useful resources for employers and employees to contact for additional help. In addition, both sets of guidelines suggest how to identify signs that might require further assistance as well as some strategies for how to practice self-care.

The guidelines were developed in collaboration with the Department of Health Services as part of WEDC’s "Stay Safe, Stay Open" resources for small businesses, which also provide both general and industry specific guidelines on how businesses can operate safely and guidance on preventing and managing a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace.

The complete set of guidelines can be found at wedc.org/reopen-guidelines.

The new mental health guidelines can be found here for employees and here for employers.

